Tupac Tyson Ticket From Night of Shooting Goes Up for Auction

Exclusive Details

Tupac Shakur's ticket stub to the Mike Tyson fight he attended the night he was shot has been in very few hands since then, but now it could be in yours ... if ya got a lot o' cash.

Tupac was at the Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight Sept. 7, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Vegas, and after a first round KO by Iron Mike, he allegedly handed his ticket stub to a man and said ... "Here you go boy, enjoy this."

The ticket stub was later bought by a guy who verified it was indeed the rapper's. Now he's looking to sell one of the last items 'Pac ever touched to the highest bidder. Shortly after Tyson's fight, he and Suge Knight famously brawled with rivals in a lobby, then drove off and got shot.

Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin thinks the ticket will fetch at least $25,000.