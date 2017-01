'Bachelor' Contestant Corinne Whipped Cream on the Boobs Trick ... Total Fail!!!

"The Bachelor" star/villain Corinne Olympios was at it again Monday, wearing a flasher-style trench coat while trying to seduce Nick Viall with whipped cream on her cleavage ... it didn't work at all.

Nick gets all, "I-gotta-respect-the-other-girls" on her ... totally humiliating. She was so pissed she skipped the whole rose thing.

Corinne may have a "platinum vagine" ... but still, she might wanna play a little less aggressively.