Future Says He's Just a Falcons Fan ... No Beef With Russell Wilson

Future No Beef with Russell Wilson ... Just Tight With Falcons!

EXCLUSIVE

Future claims he didn't go to the Falcons-Seahawks game this weekend to spite Russell Wilson ... he's just a huge Falcons fan ... plain and simple.

Obviously, with the history between Future and Russ (and Ciara) -- it was verrrry interesting to see the rapper on the sidelines opposite the Seahawks QB at the NFL playoff game in ATL on Saturday.

But a source close to Future says the rapper is adamant his appearance was not meant to be a shot at his ex's husband.

We're told he's tight with a bunch of Falcons players -- especially stud receiver Julio Jones -- so that's why he was invited to the game ... and he'll probably go this coming Sunday too.

Our sources say Future and Ciara are cordially co-parenting their kid these days ... and Future isn't trying to rock the boat.

... especially in the wake of Ciara dropping her defamation suit against him.