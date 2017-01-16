Gervonta Davis Is The Champion ... And Now Wants Rihanna (VIDEO)

Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis I Won The Belt NOW I WANT RIHANNA

New IBF champ Gervonta Davis has something much sexier than boxing super stardom on his mind for the future ... telling TMZ Sports now that he's the man, he wants RIHANNA.

22-year-old Davis absolutely DESTROYED Jose Pedraza to take the junior lightweight crown this past Saturday night ... in what some say was a star-making performance.

We talked to Gervonta ... and while he says he's definitely getting more DM thirst since he won the belt, he told us he plans to use is newfound stardom to lure RiRi, claiming he's just her type.

Careful, Gervonta ... we hear there's a seven footer in Philly who's already claimed dibs.

Oh and BTW -- Davis had planned to take his whole crew to Dubai if he won the fight ... in case you were wondering, he says they're leaving Thursday.