D.L. Hughley MLK III Betrayed John Lewis With Trump Meeting

D.L. Hughley isn't trying to hide his anger at MLK Jr.'s son for betraying Civil Rights leader Rep. John Lewis during his beef with Donald Trump ... in D.L.'s eyes, anyway.

D.L. definitely got some stuff off his chest when we asked about Martin Luther King III's meeting with the Prez-elect. He flat-out rips him for not calling out Trump for his Twitter rant against Rep. Lewis ... who walked shoulder to shoulder with MLK Jr. in the '60s.

As for why MLK III really had the meeting -- D.L. offers a mercenary theory.

The outrage is real.