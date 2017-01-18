Donald Trump FL Man Arrested for Assassination Threat

Breaking News

A man who posted a video threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump at the inauguration has been arrested in Florida.

Miami Beach PD arrested Dominic Puopolo Tuesday at a Subway restaurant. He had recorded and tweeted a video on Monday ... saying he intended to go to Washington D.C. on Friday and kill Trump. He said he was "following orders" and challenged the Secret Service to stop him.

Puopolo also referred to himself as Lord Jesus Christ.

He's being held on a million dollar bond. Police say he will undergo a mental evaluation.

Story developing ...