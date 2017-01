LeBron James Jr. INSANE NEW HIGHLIGHTS ... At 12 Years Old

This kid is absolutely ridiculous.

LeBron James Jr. -- 12 years old -- has a brand new highlight reel ... and we guarantee it'll make you say, "DAMN" at least 3 times.

In the new footage, Bronny puts on a clinic -- passing, handles, defense and ridiculous step-back jumpers.

He even pulled off the water bottle challenge at the end.

Bronny's dad has already said the kid's being recruited by major colleges ... he's still got 6 years to decide!

Enjoy the clip.

