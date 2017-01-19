'A Dog's Purpose' Huge Fine and Jail Possible

Breaking News

"A Dog's Purpose" crew members are now under investigation by Canada's Chief Veterinary Office, and jail time is on the table if the agency finds any wrongdoing.

The CVO tells TMZ it received a formal complaint on Wednesday, and has begun looking into what went down on the set during filming in Winnipeg.

TMZ posted the video of Hercules, a German Shepherd, appearing terrified to get in churning water to shoot a scene for the movie. The trainer tried for about 40 seconds to put Hercules in the pool. The CVO says it wasn't involved with the filming, because a rep from the American Humane Association was on set. That rep, we've learned, has since been suspended.

The Office could levy a fine up to $10k and/or sentence offenders to up to 6 months in jail.

Producers for the film say Hercules was not harmed during filming.