Bob Knight Says Trump Could Be Best President EVER (VIDEO)

Bob Knight Trump Could Be Best President EVER

EXCLUSIVE

Move over, Washington. So long, Lincoln ... Donald Trump could forever be known as the GREATEST President of all time ... so says Bobby Knight.

Of course, the former Indiana hoops coach is a massive Trump fan -- and even stumped for him along the campaign trail.

Now, he's in D.C. for the inauguration and he's as passionate for Donald as ever.

He even thinks Trump could've played basketball for the Hoosiers ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'd have to check whether he could shoot or not but he could sure as hell play defense!"

"And he would be able to WIN because of what a great defensive player he would be."