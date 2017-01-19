Jets Legend Mark Gastineau Diagnosed with Dementia, Alzheimers, Parkinsons

NY Jets legend Mark Gastineau says he's been diagnosed with dementia, alzheimers and parkinsons ... and suggests it was caused by football.
The 60-year-old appeared on "The Sports Zone" on WOR radio and revealed his health issues -- while also saying he's working to help young players avoid the same fate.
"I want to get out and I want to help other kids & youths coming into the game," Gastineau said.
"There's techniques out there that if I would have had them, I know that I wouldn't have the results that I have now."
Gastineau says he does NOT regret playing football -- he just wants to help make the game safer moving forward.
"I don't want [my health] to overpower or overshadow the 'Heads Up' program" -- a program that promotes youth safety in football.
"I want it to be a warning to mothers and fathers to be able to put their kids in to safe places to be able to carry on a team sport that I think is going to be way far beneficial to them then if they didn't have that in their lives."