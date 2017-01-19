Tim Brown 'Concerned' About Vegas Temptations for Raiders Players (VIDEO)

Tim Brown 'Concerned' About Vegas Temptations ... for Raiders Players

Raiders legend Tim Brown says he's pumped for the team to move to Las Vegas ... but admits he's concerned about some of the players getting too caught up in the Sin City lifestyle.

The Hall of Famer joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Thursday night on FS1) and said he voiced his concerns to Raiders management ... but ultimately realized there's temptation in EVERY city.

"When we were in L.A., we found ways to get into trouble, right? And when you're in Oakland, you find ways to get in trouble. So I think [the Raiders] whole thing is, 'Hey, look, if guys are looking for trouble, no matter what city they're in, they're gonna find the trouble.'"

Tim says the situation might require hiring people to "babysit" some of the players but "hopefully this team will be mature enough to handle the situation."

