Johnny Manziel Here's My Plan to NOT Be a Douche in 2017

When it comes to NOT being a douche in 2017 ... Johnny Manziel tells TMZ Sports he can't just talk the talk, he has to walk the walk.

The ex-NFL player was leaving Catch in West Hollywood Thursday night -- once again appearing sober -- and explained how he plans on avoiding the same douchey mistakes he made in 2016.

Manziel had declared himself a "douche" on social media ... and vowed to be a better person this year.

Watch the video ... Johnny says he's "really happy right now" and wants to stay on the right path.

He also sets the record straight about his upcoming autograph session at the Super Bowl.