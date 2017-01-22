Packers' Geronimo Allison -- Cops Release Pot Pics ... Fatty Burbatty Blunts (PHOTO GALLERY)

Packers' Geronimo Allison Cops Release Pot Pics .. Fatty Burbatty Blunts

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained photos of the blunts that got Green Bay Packers WR Geronimo Allison arrested back in September ... and we gotta say, dude needs some work on his rolling skills.

Allison was pulled over for speeding in Wisconsin back on Sept. 4 and during the stop, the cop smelled marijuana. He searched the car and boom ... blunts.

Cops finally released pics of the evidence and while rolling job needs work ... the weed looks like some quality stuff.

He's facing a marijuana possession charge and is due in court next month.