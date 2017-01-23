Falcons Owner Arthur Blank DIRTY VICTORY DANCIN' ... With Julio Jones

Here's 74-year-old cancer survivor Arthur Blank GETTIN' DOWN with his bad self after the Falcons beat up on the Packers ... shakin' his ass with his superstar WR Julio Jones!

The Falcons owner let the music take control of his arms ... his hips ... his feet ... everything ... while Jermaine Dupri's "Welcome to Atlanta" blasted from the stadium speakers.

Blank has a history of dancing after big wins -- he cut a rug in the locker room after the team beat the Seahawks last week.

Wonder what he's got in store if they beat the Pats?!