Tom Brady Yeah, Trump and I Call Each Other ... What's the Big Deal??

Tom Brady says he doesn't understand why everyone's making such a big deal about his friendship with Donald Trump ... essentially telling people GET OVER IT!

After President Trump gave an inauguration speech saying Tom had called him to congratulate him on the election ... Brady was asked about his relationship with POTUS on the 'Kirk and Callahan' show on WEEI.

"I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me, sometimes I call. But again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in."

He then dropped this line -- "Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don’t understand it."

For his part, Brady says there are "a lot things" he and Trump disagree on -- though he wouldn't get specific. He also wouldn't expand when asked how Gisele feels about his friendship with Trump.

Still, Brady made it clear Trump's his boy ... and he doesn't plan on turning his back on the guy.