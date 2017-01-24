'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Ex No Longer Runs Through My Veins

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Grant Kemp officially -- and finally -- removed his ex from his life ... with the stroke of a needle.

We're told Grant Kemp on Sunday hit up Black Heart Tattoo in San Fran where artist Moses Saarni inked over the old "Grace" tattoo -- a combination of his and 'BiP' ex Lace Morris' names.

You'll recall Grant and Lace got their tattoos on the show before he proposed in the season finale ... and promptly broke up 3 months later.

Grant's new tat -- a black rose -- sends a clear message: You're dead to me. Also, I made a huge mistake. Far as we know, Lace still has her ink.

We're guessing it'll be gone before sundown.