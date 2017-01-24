Ronda Rousey Surfaces at Vegas Gun Store ... Applies for Concealed Permit

Ronda Rousey has come out of hiding with a bang -- surfacing at a Las Vegas gun store where she applied for a concealed carry permit ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The UFC superstar and her boyfriend, Travis Browne, hit up The Range 702 gun store on Sunday where our gun enthusiast witnesses at the store say Ronda took a special course required to get a concealed carry permit.

Once Ronda applies for the permit, it usually takes around 90 days before she'll get her card in the mail.

We're told Ronda did some shooting at the range -- which is also required for the test -- using a blue Glock 43 9mm pistol.

It's the first time we've seen Ronda out in public since her big loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

At the time, Ronda had said she was going to take some time to "think about the future."