Antonio Brown I'm Sorry (Again) For Posting Locker Room Vid

Antonio Brown is really, REALLY sorry for posting on Facebook Live from the Steelers locker room ... apologizing yet again for sharing Mike Tomlin's 'the Patriots are a**holes' speech.

Brown went to Facebook Live (ironic) to discuss the infamous post ... and explained that he paid a $10k fine and is ready to move on.

"If the only thing I did wrong was Facebook Live, I guess I'm a pretty good guy then."

Check out the clip ... AB also shut down rumors of "pouting" for not getting TD opportunities against the Pats.