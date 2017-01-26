Breaking News
Antonio Brown is really, REALLY sorry for posting on Facebook Live from the Steelers locker room ... apologizing yet again for sharing Mike Tomlin's 'the Patriots are a**holes' speech.
Brown went to Facebook Live (ironic) to discuss the infamous post ... and explained that he paid a $10k fine and is ready to move on.
"If the only thing I did wrong was Facebook Live, I guess I'm a pretty good guy then."
Check out the clip ... AB also shut down rumors of "pouting" for not getting TD opportunities against the Pats.