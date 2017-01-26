'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Sues LA Fitness Your Manager Dated Me and Conned Me!!!

EXCLUSIVE

"Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis says the guy who trained her, flirted with her and started dating her has ripped her off for $50k, and she's blaming the gym.

Jenifer met the guy at an LA Fitness club in West Los Angeles, where he was a manager who worked the front desk. She says they got chummy and started seeing each other. She says 3 months into the relationship he convinced her to loan him the money for a film he was producing, saying he was Oscar-worthy, having won 3 awards for sound design.

Jenifer says in fact, he was a con man who served time and LA Fitness should have known and not hired him. According to her lawsuit against the club, she says when she confronted managers at the gym they actually sided with the con man, saying, "Stop making accusations." She adds in the suit they actually blocked her from returning to the gym.

We've reached out to LA Fitness, so far no word back.