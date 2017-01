TNA Star Moose Matt Ryan Would Whoop Tom Brady ... In a Wrestling Match

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady's Patriots are the favorite to win the Super Bowl over Matt Ryan's Falcons ... but who would win a wrestling match in the 6-sided ring?

Ex-NFLer and current TNA wrestler Quinn "Moose" Ojinnaka, who played with both Super Bowl LI QB's during his career, thinks it would be a close fight ... but says Matt Ryan would come out on top.

Moose also predicts who would win in a REAL fight and talks about Brady's tough side.