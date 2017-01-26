Ryan Lochte Signs Swimming Endorsement Deal With TYR

Ryan Lochte Lands New Swimsuit Sponsor ... It's TYR-iffic!!

Ryan Lochte won't have to swim naked when he returns to the pool this summer ... 'cause the troubled Olympian finally has a new swimsuit sponsor -- TYR.

The 12-time Olympic medalist was sacked by Speedo -- along with Polo Ralph Lauren and Gentle Hair Removal -- in August after his Rio gas station robbery incident.

"Through his work in the pool he has elevated the sport of swimming on a global scale," Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport says.

"However, it is his humble and caring approach toward his fans that has proven truly commendable. As a company we stand behind Ryan, and look forward to seeing what he can achieve.”