Ryan Lochte Signs Swimming Endorsement Deal With TYR

Breaking News
Ryan Lochte won't have to swim naked when he returns to the pool this summer ... 'cause the troubled Olympian finally has a new swimsuit sponsor -- TYR.
The 12-time Olympic medalist was sacked by Speedo -- along with Polo Ralph Lauren and Gentle Hair Removal -- in August after his Rio gas station robbery incident.
"Through his work in the pool he has elevated the sport of swimming on a global scale," Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport says.
"However, it is his humble and caring approach toward his fans that has proven truly commendable. As a company we stand behind Ryan, and look forward to seeing what he can achieve.”