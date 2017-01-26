Stitches Super High Arrest Hands Cop a Joint, Forgets Gun Under Seat

EXCLUSIVE

Stitches learned karma's a bitch after parking in a handicap space, because cops busted him for gun and drug charges ... as he was backing out of the spot.

According to the police report, officers spotted the rapper's Porsche pulling out of a Miami Whole Foods lot Wednesday night. Cops immediately recognized Stitches from previous arrests -- he has a unique face -- and asked if he had a gun. He said no.

However, he did immediately hand over a rolled up, slightly burnt joint ... according to cops. When they searched the car, they found a Glock under his seat and 2 magazines of ammo. Cops say he apologized and said he thought they were asking if he had a gun ON him ... not IN his car.

Must've been a potent strain he was smoking.

Cops say they also found a mason jar filled with 39.2 grams of weed and one oxycodone pill, no prescription. He was booked for felony gun and weed possession.

Looks like he caught a break on the handicap parking.