LeBron James Zings Donald Trump ... 'Goofy Votes' Got Him Elected (VIDEO)

LeBron James Zings Donald Trump 'Goofy Votes' Got Him Elected

Breaking News

LeBron James just took a shot at Donald Trump.

The NBA superstar was talking to the media about the NBA All-Star rosters and was asked his thought about some players turning in "goofy" ballots as a joke.

His response ... "There's always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president."

LeBron James has previously said he's undecided about going to a Trump White House if the Cavs win the NBA title ... saying, "We’ll have to cross that road, I guess. We’ll see. I would love to have to cross that road."