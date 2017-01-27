TMZ

LeBron James Zings Donald Trump ... 'Goofy Votes' Got Him Elected (VIDEO)

LeBron James Zings Donald Trump 'Goofy Votes' Got Him Elected

1/27/2017 8:24 AM PST
LeBron James just took a shot at Donald Trump

The NBA superstar was talking to the media about the NBA All-Star rosters and was asked his thought about some players turning in "goofy" ballots as a joke. 

His response ... "There's always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president."

LeBron James has previously said he's undecided about going to a Trump White House if the Cavs win the NBA title ... saying, "We’ll have to cross that road, I guess. We’ll see. I would love to have to cross that road."

