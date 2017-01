Tommy Hilfiger I Can Make the Dodgers Look FABULOUS!!

EXCLUSIVE

The L.A. Dodgers' uniforms need a little touch-up, so says Tommy Hilfiger ... who tells TMZ Sports he's just the guy to do it!

Hilfiger says he's a big Dodgers fan ... and he wants to help the team evolve on the fashion front since they've basically rocked the same look since the '50s.

Tommy's even got a plan ... so Dodgers fans can start bleeding a color other than Dodger blue.