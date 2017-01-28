Caron Butler: Carmelo Should LEAVE KNICKS ... Play For a Contender

EXCLUSIVE

It's time for Carmelo Anthony to get the hell outta New York and start winning championships ... so says Caron Butler, who wants to see 'Melo play for a REAL contender this season.

TMZ Sports spoke with Butler about the trade rumors surrounding the 'Melo/Phil Jackson drama ... and he says all signs point to the Knicks moving on and building around young star Kristaps Porzingis.

Tuff Juice says 'Melo is one of the all-time greats and can be the missing piece to bring either the Cavs, Celtics or Clippers the Larry O'Brien trophy this season.