Andruw Jones Says Barry Bonds Belongs In HOF ... Same with Pete Rose! (VIDEO)

MLB Great Andruw Jones Put Barry Bonds In Cooperstown! ... Same with Pete Rose!

EXCLUSIVE

Cut the crap and put Barry Bonds in Cooperstown already ... so says possible future Hall of Famer Andruw Jones.

Same goes for Pete Rose and Roger Clemens.

Jones doesn't seem to care about the allegations against the 3 Cooperstown outcasts -- what they did ON the field is enough for him.

By the way, Jones is a possible Hall of Fame candidate in 2018 (there's a LOT of debate about him) ... so we asked how he felt about a potential enshrinement.

True Jones' number fell off after he turned 30 ... but dude was a 10 time Gold Glove winner, a 5 time All-Star and hit over 400 home runs.

Plus, he was never busted for PEDs.

Not a bad resume.