Daniel Cormier: I Love Ronda Rousey ... But She'll NEVER Dominate Again

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey is not a complete fighter -- and will never be able to keep up with the new crop of women competing in the UFC ... so says Daniel Cormier.

The lightweight champ says he really likes Ronda, but had to keep it real when talking about her fight career -- explaining why her days of pure domination are over.

Cormier also has a message for his UFC 210 opponent, Rumble Johnson -- saying he plans to STAND UP BOX the brawler when they face off in the Octagon on April 8.

And after that ... Cormier says he needs to fulfill his destiny and finally get that rematch with Jon Jones.

"At some point it'll be me and Jones ... exactly what I've been waiting for for two years."