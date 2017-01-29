Twista to Prez Trump Send Money & Books to Chicago ... We Don't Need Troops!

EXCLUSIVE

Twista's not dismissing President Trump's threat to send the feds to stop Chicago killings, and believes ... not all white folks are out to hurt the black community.

The Chi-town rapper explained why many people in his hometown fear Trump's policies. He went on to say there is a way POTUS can turn things around -- and it does involve the feds -- but has nothing to do with armed forces.

Twista also echoed some of what Common told us -- that more than anything ... Chicagoans should see Trump's words as an alarm to get woke, and quickly.