John McCain Endorses Peyton Manning's Political Career ... 'American Hero' (VIDEO)

John McCain Endorses Peyton Manning's Political Career ... 'American Hero'

Seems Peyton Manning is already getting some pretty strong support for a possible political career ... with Sen. John McCain praising the QB as a real-life "American hero."

With rumors swirling that Manning could run for senator in Tennessee in 2020, the Maverick seemed to really like the idea when he was asked about Peyton in D.C. over the weekend.

"I can't think of a finer example of an American who has inspired so many young people."

One more thing ... McCain also explains why he's rooting AGAINST Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.