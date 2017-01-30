Mike Vick Hosting 'Official Retirement Party'

Exclusive Details

It's officially over for Mike Vick ... and the NFL star is going out with a massive party.

The 36-year-old quarterback is set to host his "official retirement party" at Grooves of Houston nightclub during Super Bowl weekend, a rep for Headliner Market Group tells TMZ Sports.

Vick will cohost the party with Gucci Mane.

Vick had a pretty stellar NFL career since entering the league in 2001 when the ATL Falcons took him with the #1 overall pick. He also played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

He was a 4-time Pro Bowler ... and became the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 after missing two seasons while he was prison doing time for his role in a dog fighting ring.

Just last week, Vick did a radio interview and said he could still play in the NFL and considered himself better than any backup QB in the league.