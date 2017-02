Brock Osweiler DISSED By Texans Owner We're Lookin' for a Replacement

Bad news for Houston Texans QB Brock Osweiler -- the owner basically just said he's looking to replace his $72 million man.

When discussing Brock's underwhelming 1st season with the Texans, owner Bob McNair said, "We need better performance out of the position. We'll probably look at a young QB as we go into draft."

Ouch.

[H/T Alex Flanagan]