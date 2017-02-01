Summer Sanders Says Trump Could Ruin L.A. 2024 Olympics Bid (VIDEO)

Summer Sanders Trump Could Ruin L.A. 2024 Olympics Bid

EXCLUSIVE

U.S. Olympic legend Summer Sanders tells TMZ Sports she's concerned that the "chaos" from the Trump presidency could blow L.A.'s shot of winning the 2024 Olympic bid.

The 2-time Olympic gold medalist says the Olympics aren't supposed to be political but fact is -- they are -- and the world is watching President Trump.

Sanders says the current political climate in the U.S. is "chaos" -- and says, "I don't know if there will be enough time for the chaos of our politics to quiet down" before the I.O.C. makes its decision.

Sanders says there's one thing that could save L.A.'s bid ... the fans.

By the way, Sanders knows Trump ... she was one of his contestants on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'