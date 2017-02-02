Mark Schlereth's Hot Daughter Yeah, Travis Kelce Dissed Me ... But He's Still Hotter Than Gronk

EXCLUSIVE

The smokin' hot daughter of 3-time NFL champ Mark Schlereth ain't a hater ... 'cause she says Travis Kelce -- who didn't pick her on his reality show -- is still a hotter piece of tight end than Rob Gronkowski.

We got Avery Schlereth out in Houston ... and asked her if there were any hard feelings between her and Kelce, being that she competed on his reality dating show, "Catching Kelce" ... and lost.

Not only is she not mad ... she's still a fan ... telling our guy in a head-to-head choice between Gronk & Kelce, she'd take Kelce both on the field ... and after the game.

BTW ... Avery is ridiculously hot, so much so that we're wondering if the Chiefs should have Kelce's eyes checked. Peep the gallery below, you'll agree.