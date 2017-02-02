Pacman Jones Gets Support from Teammate ... I Hope They Don't Cut Him (VIDEO)

Pacman Jones Getting Support from Teammate ... I Hope They Don't Cut Him

At least one of Pacman Jones' teammates has his back -- with rookie cornerback William Jackson saying he hopes the team doesn't cut the troubled NFL star after his arrest last month.

Jackson was Cincy's 2016 1st round pick -- and says Pacman has been a mentor to him on the field.

But, after Jones was caught on video cussing out a police officer and telling him, "I hope you die" -- many are wondering if the Bengals will finally give Pac his walking papers.

Jackson made it clear he likes the guy and says, "I hope he'll be alright."

By the way, when we spoke with Jackson, he was working with Habitat for Humanity out in North Houston.

Good work.