Beyonce She Could Get Big Coachella Money Even if She's MIA

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce could easily make a million dollars by laying in her bed during Coachella ... TMZ has learned.

Bey has not told the folks who produce the festival whether she'll be able to headline during the April event. It's unclear how far along she is in her pregnancy, but it seems 4 to 5 months would not be an unreasonable guess, which would mean she could be at least 6 months pregnant when she's scheduled to perform.

Sources connected with the festival, along with several huge 2016 performers, tell us Beyonce was set to make north of $1 mil for her two-night performance.

If Beyonce's pregnancy makes performing in April too risky, she could still collect her fee under a very common insurance policy written for entertainers.

According to one such policy, obtained by TMZ, the insurance company will pay the fee of a sidelined singer for "incapacity" ... which our lawyers say typically includes complications from a high-risk pregnancy.

Bey would need a rock solid doctor's note though. Y'know how insurance companies LOVE writing big checks.