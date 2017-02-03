'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Goes Hollywood Threatens to Fight Paparazzi Horde

What's the BEST restaurant for "Cash Me Ousside" girl to hit while she's in L.A.???

CATCH, DUH!!!

14-year-old Internet mega-sensation Danielle Bregoli -- the chick who famously threatened to fight Dr. Phil's ENTIRE studio audience (and called them "hos") has made her triumphant return to Cali.

Bregoli and her mom seemed to be LOVING the spotlight, until the paparazzi flashed their bulbs a few times too many -- "Y'all gotta stop blinding me. I'm gonna punch one of y'all in y'all sh*t."

Don't worry, 'Cash Me' girl even teased her comeback appearance on Phil ... how bow dah?!