'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Punches Airline Passenger, Cops Called

EXCLUSIVE

The 'Cash Me Ousside' girl allegedly caught someone inside an airplane this evening with a shot to the face ... and police ended up yanking her, her mother and another passenger off their plane ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX Monday evening ... when Mom got into a dispute with the other passenger. We're told Danielle's mother was struggling to put away her carry-on bag because she's wearing a walking cast for an injured foot ... and the wait wasn't sitting well with the third party.

Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom, and that's why she had to "cold-cock" the allegedly impatient passenger ... according to law enforcement.

After Danielle uncorked the punch ... the alleged victim made a citizen's arrest until police arrived and took all 3 off the plane. We're told police agreed there was mutual combat, made no arrests and everyone involved decided their lawyers would handle it from here.

In other words ... someone's getting sued.

One last thing -- we're told Spirit Airlines anned Danielle, her mom and the other woman for life. How bou dah?