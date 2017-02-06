Gigi & Bella Hadid Move to NYC, Ma! But Dump Your L.A. Crib 1st

EXCLUSIVE

Gigi and Bella Hadid must have really wanted their mom to move to NYC with them ... 'cause she's dumping her L.A. pad and heading East.

Yolanda Hadid just listed her L.A. condo after living there for little more than a year. She wants about $5 mil for the sky-high view from the 4,000 sq. ft home in the famed Westwood Corridor.

Mama Hadid bought it for $4.59 mil, and it includes a private elevator foyer, floor-to-ceiling windows, crystal chandeliers and a separate guest suite in the building.

As for what prompted the move ... we're told Yolanda just wants to be closer to her kids. Even her son, Anwar, is modeling in NYC.

No word on where exactly Yolanda is looking to buy next. We know this ... she'll have a good view of Gigi if she couch surfs with her for a bit.