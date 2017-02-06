Kanye West Deletes All Trump Tweets I'm Not with Him Anymore

Kanye West has scrubbed his Twitter account of all things Trump, and we're told it's because he's super unhappy with the president's performance over his first 2 weeks in office.

Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he wrote, "I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt he could influence Trump, writing, "These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

Our sources say Kanye's decision to remove the tweets were all his. The "Muslim ban" and other actions have turned him against the prez.