Mike Vick Already Considering NFL Comeback ... Tom Brady Inspired Me

EXCLUSIVE

He's only been "officially retired" for a few days, but Mike Vick says he's already thinking about an NFL comeback ... all thanks to Tom Brady.

Vick joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) and said he's "leaving the door open" -- staying in NFL shape in case the right opportunity comes along.

Vick makes his case for why he belongs in the Hall of Fame and tells us who was the superior NFL video game character -- Vick in Madden '04 or Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl.

