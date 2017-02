Offset from Migos Lost $50k on Falcons Rebounds With Hot Reality Star

Offset from Migos tells TMZ Sports he lost $50,000 betting on the ATL Falcons Sunday night ... which would be a big deal if he didn't make it back IMMEDIATELY following the game.

In fact, Offset says he lost $10,000 on a bet to fellow rapper Blac Youngsta.

But Offset -- who had a MASSIVE wad of cash on him -- didn't care. Maybe because he was leaving the game with 'Love and Hip Hop' star Cardi B.

It's good to be handsome and wealthy.