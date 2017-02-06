Weston Cage Busted for DUI After Wild Chase

EXCLUSIVE

Nic Cage's son, Weston Cage, was arrested for DUI after fleeing cops, taking down some mailboxes and a street sign and losing a tire.

Weston was driving in the San Fernando Valley at around noon Saturday when he got in a minor car accident. He exchanged info with the other driver, but then thought cops were about to arrive so he booked it.

Law enforcement tells us about a mile from the crash, Cage lost control of his car, veered onto a lawn, and took out a row of mailboxes. He wasn't done ... he went across the lawn and took out a street sign.

Cage stopped with the help of a tree he hit, losing a tire in the process.

He was arrested and booked for DUI, but en route he went to the hospital to get checked out.