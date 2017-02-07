Charles Barkley $100k Blackjack Sesh ... What Vegas Debt??

Charles Barkley is proving to LeBron James he's got NO money problems in Vegas anymore -- ballin' out with more than $100k in chips at a blackjack table in Vegas this weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Barkley was in a high stakes room at Mandalay Bay with a giant stack in front of him. A casino employee tells us the "chocolate" chips are $5k (near drink) and the yellow $1k.

It appears he has roughly $129,000 in chips ... not bad.

We're told Barkley was playing $30,000 hands -- but it's unclear if he left up or down.

It's interesting timing considering just last week LeBron called out Barkley for having "unpaid debts in Vegas" stemming from his legendary gambling habit.

Barkley responded in a radio interview ... saying, "I did pay my debt."

Bottom line -- Sir Chuck has a ton of money ... and still loves to push his luck.