Coachella Full Steam Ahead with Beyonce

EXCLUSIVE

Coachella music festival producers have had no contact with Beyonce since her pregnancy announcement, but they are NOT making alternate plans ... because pregnancy is a tricky issue.

Sources connected with the festival tell TMZ, producers have not reached out to Bey and she has not said a word to them since telling the world last week she's having twins.

One source intimately involved in organizing the festival tells us it's a slippery slope for them to start inquiring whether a pregnant woman can perform. They are aware her first pregnancy was high-risk and even required bed rest, but we're told they have no alternative plans ... it's full steam ahead.

We're told producers have not reached out to other singers in case Beyonce won't show. They believe they will know soon, and it's better for her to make the first move than for them to jump the gun.

It's unclear how far along Beyonce is in her pregnancy, but we may get a good idea at Sunday's Grammys, where she's expected to perform.