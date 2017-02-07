Dick Vermeil I'm Cool With T.O. Hall Snub He's Paying For Being Obnoxious

Dick Vermeil says Terrell Owens has one person to blame for being snubbed from the Hall of Fame again ... himself ... saying T.O. was "obnoxious" during his NFL career, and it's costing him.

We got Vermeil -- who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000 -- at LAX and asked him about one of the hottest pro football topics of the day ... Terrell Owens once again being shut out of a bid for Canton.

Lots of NFL greats have said it's bogus not to vote T.O. in because of personal feelings, but when we asked Vermeil about the controversy his answer was simple ... you reap what you sow.

Savage.