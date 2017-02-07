Scottie Pippen & Larsa BACK TOGETHER ... With Huge Diamond Ring (VIDEOS + PHOTO)

Scottie Pippen & Larsa BACK TOGETHER With Huge Diamond Ring

EXCLUSIVE

Looks like RECONCILIATION for Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa -- the two had a pretty big date night in Hollywood together Monday night ... with Larsa sporting a FAT new diamond ring.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Scottie filed for divorce back in October following a series of domestic incidents at their Florida home. Larsa had called 911 multiple times but no arrests were ever made.

But that was then ... now, it seems they've made up -- because last night they looked very couply as they hit The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Inside the restaurant, Scottie was all smiles as he sang with David Foster. Kourtney Kardashian was also inside.

As for Larsa's new ring, she posted a pic calling it her Valentine's present. She wouldn't say who gave it to her when we asked ... but it seems pretty obvious now.