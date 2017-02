PGA Legend Gary Player Faster Than You At 81 ... Burning Up The Treadmill

If ever a video was gonna make you get up and get your lazy ass to the gym, it's this one ... 81-year-old golf legend Gary Player burning up a treadmill with all the AARP swag in the universe.

Player is notorious for his fountain of youth fitness habits, and even posed nude in ESPN The Magazine's Body issue at 77 ... but we gotta say, this might be even more impressive.

Look, is he Usain Bolt? No. Is he going harder than we do? HELL YEAH!!!

Get it, Gary.