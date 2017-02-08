Katherine Jackson My Nephew Is Abusing Me

EXCLUSIVE

Katherine Jackson is the victim of elder abuse at the hands of her nephew ... according to legal docs she just filed in Los Angeles.

Katherine just obtained a restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. In her papers she claims he is an "abusive con man who manipulated Mrs. Jackson for years so he could assume control of her finances, stay rent-free in her guest house and estrange her from her children."

She says Trent was taking from her accounts and she has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely. Katherine says Rebbie and some of her other kids are willing to testify against Trent.

Katherine also fears physical harm, saying, "Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return."

The 86-year-old says she tried to fire Trent from his job as a nearly 6 figure driver for her on February 3, with the Sheriff present, but he took off just as the deputies and her lawyer arrived at her home.

The judge's order requires Trent to stay 100 yards clear of her and to return all his keys to the home.