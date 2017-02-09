George and Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!!!

2/9/2017 12:27 PM PST
Breaking News

0209-george-clooney-amal-TMZ-01George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins.

Julie Chen from "The Talk" is connected in Hollywood, and she just confirmed what we've been hearing ... they're pregnant with a boy and a girl, although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news.

Rumors have been swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month rockin' a baby bump ... and earlier this month looking bigger in Barcelona.

George and Amal got hitched in 2014 ... a long time coming for George, who once swore off marriage and kids as one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors.

Congrats.

