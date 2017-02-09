George and Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!!!

Breaking News

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins.

Julie Chen from "The Talk" is connected in Hollywood, and she just confirmed what we've been hearing ... they're pregnant with a boy and a girl, although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news.

Rumors have been swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month rockin' a baby bump ... and earlier this month looking bigger in Barcelona.

George and Amal got hitched in 2014 ... a long time coming for George, who once swore off marriage and kids as one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors.

Congrats.