NY Knicks Say Charles Oakley Is LYING ... Dozens Witnessed 'Abusive Behavior'

NY Knicks Charles Oakley Is LYING ... Dozens Witnessed 'Abusive Behavior'

Breaking News

The NY Knicks say Charles Oakley is LYING THROUGH HIS TEETH -- claiming "dozens" of Knicks staff, security and NYPD cops witnessed his "abusive behavior" before he was kicked out of MSG.

The Knicks just issued a new statement in the wake of Oakley's media blitz in which he denied any and all wrongdoing in the Wednesday night incident. The Knicks are calling BS.

"There are dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior."

"It started when he entered the building and continued until he was arrested and left the building. Every single statement we have received is consistent in describing his actions."

"Everything [Oakley] said since the incident is pure fiction."